Fatal shooting overnight in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police is currently investigating a shooting in the Russell neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Around 5 a.m., police responded to a call around the 2400 block of Elliot Avenue.
LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell confirmed one man was shot and found in the street. The man was transported to University Hospital where he later died.
There are no suspects in the case and the investigation is currently ongoing. Anyone with any information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
