Tests ongoing in Ohio River as Ironman Louisville looms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A few days ago, health and environmental officials who monitor the Ohio River warned swimmers and boaters about harmful blue-green algae spotted from Louisville to Cincinnati.
Drought conditions are blamed for putting the algae and its harmful toxins in the water, and possible health issues include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, stomach pain, headaches and rashes.
So what does that mean for some 3,000 swimmers in the first leg of Ironman Louisville on Oct. 13? The Kentucky Division of Water told WAVE 3 News it’s testing in Louisville right now. The average Ironman time in the water is one hour and 10 minutes to one hour and 20 minutes.
Test results should come soon that will determine whether the competition’s 2.4-mile swim can even happen or not.
“We had this situation back in 2015 and we reached out to them, as did the folks at the Ironman,” Louisville Sport Commission President and CEO Karl Schmitt Jr. said.
Added Sydney Abramson, who competed in the event in 2015-16: “It was similar to this year. It was really hot. We had some dry weather.”
Water officials eventually gave the thumbs up to the swim as the weather changed course.
“We got some rain, a little bit of cloudy days, some wind and it broke it up and the water tested fine,” Schmitt said about the 2015 event.
Now, with a drop in temperature expected in the next few days, and some rain also in the forecast, the hope is that the Ironman swim history will repeat itself. Abramson said the algae scare didn’t bother him then, and he doesn’t believe it will keep any athletes away now.
“You’re putting the time and the effort to train for a race like that,” Abramson said. “And little things like that really aren’t going to change you.”
Abramson said algae doesn’t bother him because there are so many other obstacles in Ironman like cramps and stomach pains during the run.
Schmitt said 95 percent of the Ironman athletes are out-of-town visitors, and usually bring family and friends with them and more than $5 million in economic impact.
Still, officials with the Kentucky Division of Water said if there’s any danger, they won’t hold the swim, and the events will only be the 112-mile bike race and the full marathon.
The threat to cancel the swim is a big topic and concern for athletes on the Ironman Louisville Facebook Page. Competitor Adam Jackson told WAVE 3 News he really doesn’t want the swim to get cancelled. He said five days before the algae warning came out, he swam much of the course in the Ohio and had no problems.
