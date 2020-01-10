UPDATE: Victim’s name released in Kentucky pit bull attack; woman now charged with murder

CONWAY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been charged with murder following the discovery of a dead man in his backyard.
Melissa Wolke was arrested Friday morning after Kentucky State Police investigators said they found her attacking the man at a home on US 25 in Conway, in Rockcastle County.
That man was identified as Donald W. Abner, 55, of Richmond. The Rockcastle Coroner’s Office pronounced him dead at the scene.
According to an arrest citation, Rockcastle dispatch received a call after a neighbor witnessed a woman jumping up and down on another person and assaulting him.
The witness said Wolke was punching the victim and giving commands to a large dog to get it to attack the man.
The pit bull was acting so aggressively that arriving KSP troopers were unable to safely administer help to the victim. Troopers said they were forced to shoot the dog.
The arrest citation states that Wolke was belligerent and aggressive around troopers at the scene. The coroner told WKYT it appears the dog bit the man. Troopers said it looked like the bites were near Abner’s neck and face.
Officials said the dog belonged to a woman who lived at the home.
WKYT spoke to neighbors across the street who said they didn’t know the people who lived at the home, but said they’ve heard several gunshots in recent weeks.
“At night time, I’ve been hearing several gunshots going up and down this road," Jerry Merritt said. “I don’t know what they’re shooting at or for the fun of it or what.”
A veterinarian was called to the scene to pick up the deceased dog and test it for rabies.
Kentucky State Police are investigating.
