Name of victim in deadly New Albany shooting released

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - The identity of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in New Albany has been released.
According to New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey, officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of Roosevelt Ave. around 10 p.m. Once police arrived, they found a man dead inside of a home. Officers also found a person of interest at the scene and detained them.
Bailey has identified the man killed as William Lewis Stephens, 37. Police said Stephens was visiting the home where the shooting took place. A gunshot wound has been listed as the preliminary cause of Stephens’ death.
“The NAPD continues to thoroughly look into this matter. There is no outstanding risk to public safety. New Albany continues to be a safe community with a low rate of violent crime and incidents such as this are rare," Chief Bailey said.
Bailey said no arrests have been made, but all of the involved parties have been identified and located. He also said there is no risk to the public.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.