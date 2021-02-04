Identity of LMPD officer who fired pepper balls at WAVE 3 News crew revealed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The identity of the Louisville Metro Police Department officer who shot pepper balls at a WAVE 3 News crew last year during protests downtown has been revealed.
It happened in May during the second night of protests that lasted for months following the Breonna Taylor shooting.
Former WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and photojournalist James Dobson were shot at by LMPD Officer Dustin Dean.
The entire situation was recorded by Dobson as he and Rust filmed a live segment covering the protests.
Dean is under investigation by the FBI and was reassigned following the incident.
Rust later detailed the experience in an editorial, writing in part, “When I saw a police officer look me in the eyes and intentionally hurt me -- for no reason, and without fear of any consequences -- it shook me hard.”
