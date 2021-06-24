Support Local Businesses
Broadway reopened following completion of sewer repair work

Workers removed the orange traffic control barrels along E. Broadway after MSD crews finished...
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - MSD says crews are close to finishing repair work on East Broadway.

Traffic barriers have been removed and work is underway to stripe and repave the road where it’s needed. That work should finish up by tomorrow.

MSD said there are some things underground that need to be addressed. Workers will access the pipe through manholes next week.

