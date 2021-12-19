Support Local Businesses
Man dies after shooting in South Louisville

By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.

Police got the call just after 10 p.m. of a shooting in the 3700 block of Center Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UofL Hospital, where he later died.

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

No suspects are in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be called in to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020, or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be sent through P3 tips app.

