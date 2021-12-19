Man dies after shooting in South Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening.

Police got the call just after 10 p.m. of a shooting in the 3700 block of Center Street in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UofL Hospital, where he later died.

LMPD’s homicide unit is investigating.

No suspects are in custody.

