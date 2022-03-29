LMDC increasing security measures following inmate death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Department of Corrections announced it will be enhancing security measures following the death of an inmate on Monday morning.

In a release sent out by LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham on Monday evening, the corrections facility said it is increasing security measures to fight “illicit drugs that are coming into the jail.”

“Each day, dozens of attempts are made to get drugs into custody via the mail, secreted in body cavities and through other sources which are under investigation,” Durham said in a release. “Many of these attempts are foiled by hard working corrections officers and staff. In spite of the security controls in place, there is valid evidence that contraband, including street drugs, have been placed in mail sent from third persons to inmates at LMDC.”

Earlier on Monday, LMDC inmate Barry Williams Sr. died after being found unresponsive on Sunday evening. Williams was taken to University Hospital where he later died early Monday around 1 a.m.

The coroner did not confirm the cause of death for Williams, but officials said no foul play was suspected.

Metro Corrections said the following safety measures would be placed into effect immediately:

Original envelopes and enclosed non-privileged documents sent by mail to an inmate from a third person shall not be delivered directly to the inmate. The mail shall be copied, and the copy shall be delivered to the inmate through the institutional mail.

Privileged mail, which includes attorney-client communications, shall continue to be processed pursuant to established policy. That policy permits privileged mail to be opened in the inmate’s presence to allow a cursory examination of the content to ensure there is no contraband intermingled with the privileged mail.

Books and magazines received from third parties will be returned to the sender.

Effective April 2, newly operational body scanners will be in place to utilize the most up to date technology on drug interdiction. Newly admitted inmates will continue to be frisk searched, placed through a body scanner, and may be strip searched. The frequency of the initial frisk search and strip searches shall increase. Additionally, the frequency of inmate searches, inmate housing unit searches, and searches in public spaces shall increase.

LMDC Majors are coordinating a schedule for frequent use of available K-9 drug detection resources to be deployed at LMDC. LMDC is currently in the process of securing its own dogs and training handlers.

The use of inmate work-aids for tasks outside the housing unit is being revamped to increase supervision and maximize resources that shall result in fewer inmate work-aides being utilized outside of their housing unit at any given time.

So far this year, five Metro Corrections inmates have died while in custody.

