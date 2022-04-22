Metro Corrections body scanner stopping drugs, illegal items from entering jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Corrections showed off a new piece of technology designed to save lives within the facility.

On Friday, LMDC Director Jerry Collins took WAVE News inside to observe the jail’s new body scanner system.

The body scanner was one of multiple security measures put in place within Metro Corrections after multiple inmates died while in custody.

In the past six months, Metro Corrections has reported eight deaths. Of those deaths, three were reported as overdoses.

Collins said the system is a step in the right direction, being aggressive at trying to stop a fatal problem.

The body scanner can not only see things inmates try to hide within clothing, but it can also track items inside of their bodies.

Collins said the old system was not cutting it.

“It worked for its time, but the images were very grainy, it really was,” Collins said. “When I say not user friendly, you had to be really skilled to pick things up.”

LMDC said in one day, the machine was able to catch a double digit number of syringes from entering the facility. The scanner has also detected methamphetamines, heroin, and oxycodone pills.

