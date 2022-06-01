Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another woman has died following a double shooting in Bullitt County that happened Monday morning.

Kristen Longaker, 27, died on Tuesday afternoon after being shot Monday morning around 8 a.m., according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Bullitt County deputies responded to Pitts Point Road around 8:20 in the morning, Chief Marcus Laytham said, following a shooting report after two women were spotted by a passerby on the side of the road. Deputies found Katelyn Rayman, 25, dead and Longaker, who was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a car they’re looking for as part of the homicide investigation, a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra that has the Kentucky license plate number 579-AMN. It is suspected that the driver is dangerous and maybe armed.

Anyone who sees the car should immediately call 911 and keep their distance until officers arrive.

