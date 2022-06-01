Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests
Advertisement

Second victim in Bullitt Co. homicide identified as Louisville woman

The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.
The women were found on Monday morning on Pitts Point Road around 8:20 a.m.(WAVE)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another woman has died following a double shooting in Bullitt County that happened Monday morning.

Kristen Longaker, 27, died on Tuesday afternoon after being shot Monday morning around 8 a.m., according to a report from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Bullitt County deputies responded to Pitts Point Road around 8:20 in the morning, Chief Marcus Laytham said, following a shooting report after two women were spotted by a passerby on the side of the road. Deputies found Katelyn Rayman, 25, dead and Longaker, who was rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment.

The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office has released details on a car they’re looking for as part of the homicide investigation, a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra that has the Kentucky license plate number 579-AMN. It is suspected that the driver is dangerous and maybe armed.

Anyone who sees the car should immediately call 911 and keep their distance until officers arrive.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bullitt County coroner identified 25-year-old Katelyn Rayman as the woman found dead.
Officials search for vehicle, driver wanted in connection to Bullitt Co. homicide
Kyson Rhorer, 8, needed hundreds of stitches after reportedly being attacked by a dog.
Recovery just beginning for Bullitt County boy after reported dog attack
Mugshot of James H. Miller
Former JCPS teacher facing child pornography charges
Man killed attempting to cross interstate identified
The Bullitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking locate this silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra with...
Info given on car wanted in Memorial Day homicide

Latest News

Ambulance involved in three-vehicle Meade County crash
Clouds glide over the Crescent Hill Reservoir and Gatehouse along Louisville's busy Frankfort...
FORECAST: Cold front increases rain chances later today
Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday midday June 1st, 2022
Man killed in Grayson County crash