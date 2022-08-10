Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville shoe store partners with EST Gee to give away free shoes to kids

Free Shoe Giveaway
Free Shoe Giveaway(WAVE 3)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A local shoe store partnered with a Louisville rapper to get kids back to school ready with some new shoes on Tuesday.

OneNess Sneaker Boutique on Bardstown Road partnered with rapper EST Gee to donate shoes, backpacks and other school supplies to kids on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Dozens of people showed up to the event, with lines wrapped out the door and onto Grinstead Drive.

The store’s inventory manager Bennett Small said despite the long lines, the event was a major success.

”It was very important for us,” Small said. “You know times like this, it’s hard to make something happen that completes everyone and not cause issues with the demand. So we’re grateful that we’ve had our help in keeping it safe and we were able to partner with a local rapper that is doing really good in the city, taking care of everyone.”

The store told WAVE News they gave away three to four hundred pairs of shoes and a couple of hundred backpacks

They’re hoping to do the giveaway again next year.

