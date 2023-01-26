Contact Troubleshooters
LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting

Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

When officers arrived, they found an adult man who had been shot at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene by officials.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. Police said there are no arrests.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

