Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Fraudsters can steal children’s identities to create fake credit profiles, expert warns

915,000 children were victims of identity fraud in 2022
By Caresse Jackman
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has received more than 550,000 reports of identity theft through the first half of 2023, including cases where children were the victims.

Dr. David Maimon, director of the Evidence Based Cyber Security Group at Georgia State University, said scammers use children’s personal information to make fake credit profiles that they then sell online.

“The service is usually offered for sale for folks who simply cannot afford it because their social security number is associated with low credit score. So, what the criminals offer is this CPN service, the credit profile service. Which, according to them includes using a number, like a social security number, which allows you to simply open a new profile,” Maimon explained. “What they don’t tell you is oftentimes, those numbers they use come from kids, folks who are not familiar or not protecting their social security number. Folks who their social security number is not tied with any credit score. And so, they’re using it and then tie it with a new name.”

Maimon said this crime can easily go unnoticed until a warning sign appears, such as an overdue bill in a child’s name for an unrecognized account.

“Think about it! If you have kids – 7, 6 years old – you’re not supposed to use their social security number for pretty much anything, other than sending them to school or making sure that they have health insurance. So, people are simply unaware of how vulnerable those social security numbers are,” Maimon said.

The FTC recommends that parents contact the three credit bureaus, Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian, to ask for a manual check of their child’s Social Security number.

After the check, Maimon suggests freezing the credit so it cannot be used by bad actors.

He said credit bureaus will place a freeze on credit for free and will block anyone other than the parent. Removing the freeze can be done easily and quickly when and if it is needed.

The FTC has articles on how to protect children from identity theft and information on what to do if their identity has been compromised.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 46 counties in Kentucky to receive high-speed internet funding
Man in hospital after shooting in Fern Creek neighborhood
FILE - A Delta plane was forced to turn around after a passenger had diarrhea.
Diarrhea nightmare forces Delta flight to turn around
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
United Airlines says the outage that held up departing flights was not a cybersecurity issue
Louisville Metro police secure the scene of a deadly shooting in the 2100 block of W. Gaulbert...
Teen dies after Algonquin neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro speaks to the media as he departs federal court,...
Trump White House adviser acted ‘above the law’ in defying Jan. 6 Committee, prosecutors say
Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee listens as he presides over a hearing regarding...
Georgia judge rules that Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro can be tried together starting Oct. 23
FILE - Bremerton assistant football coach Joe Kennedy, at center in blue, is surrounded by...
Football coach who got job back after Supreme Court ruled he could pray on the field has resigned
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted photos on X of a floating, human-sized hamster wheel...
Man arrested after attempting to cross the Atlantic in human hamster wheel, officials say
Man dead after shooting in Park Duvalle neighborhood