Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hardin County Schools awarded with $10,000 Kentucky Fried Wishes grant

Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to...
Hardin County Schools is one of the top 100 non-profit organizations across the country to receive a Kentucky Fried Wish.(Hardin County Schools)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools received a $10,000 grant from the KFC Foundation to buy equipment that will enhance the district’s instructional technology.

The grant will go toward document cameras for Heartland Elementary School, James T. Alton Middle School, North Middle School, Vine Grove Elementary School and Meadow View Elementary School, the release said.

“We are very grateful to the KFC Foundation for this generous Kentucky Fried Wishes grant,” HCS Superintendent Teresa Morgan said. “It will help our students do even more amazing things in the classroom and implement instructional technology strategies.”

Kentucky Fried Wishes invites nonprofit organizations to apply for a grant to fund a project on their wish list. This year, the KFC Foundation is funding $1 million in Kentucky Fried Wishes to 100 non-profit organizations across the country, the release said.

“Due to the generosity of KFC customers who chose to Round Up their orders to the KFC Foundation, we were able to double the amount of grants awarded to community-based nonprofits through Kentucky Fried Wishes this year,” KFC Foundation Executive Director Emma Horn said. “This is our biggest award year to date and we’re proud to support these non-profits who are doing meaningful work.”

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man identified by family after workplace death at Brown-Forman Distillery
Ashlea Nicole Hellmann, 34, a Louisville attorney, is charged with smuggling drugs into an...
Attorney charged with sneaking drugs into prison
LMPD Bomb Squad Hall of Justice
LMPD Bomb Squad working at Hall of Justice; man in custody
LMPD investigating after woman killed in hit-and-run
Judge Charles Simms
Ky. Supreme Court rules on motion to disqualify Judge Simms from Houck murder case

Latest News

Former LMPD Officer keeping state law enforcement certification
Officer fired for death of Breonna Taylor cleared after on-duty traffic collision
(LEFT) Shameka Parrish-Wright (RIGHT) Gibran Crook
Meet the candidates for Metro Council District 3
Brice Rhodes won't be facing the death penalty in his triple murder trial after a judge found...
Brice Rhodes won’t face death penalty in triple murder trial
The grant was given to Community Ventures, a financial organization that helps small businesses...
Truist donates $500,000 grant to help small Kentucky business owners
Demand for electric vehicles is not what Ford expected it to be and the giant automaker is...
Ford taps brakes on Blue Oval SK battery plant