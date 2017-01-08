The Limited closing all 250 of its stores

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - More bad news for shoppers. Another store is gone from an area mall. The Limited announced that it's closing all of its locations across the country.

The Limited, a women's clothing store that offered casual attire and work wear, just announced that they no longer have any storefronts. Many people shopped at The Limited in Louisville. The location in Mall St. Matthews recently closed in December of 2016. The Limited also once had a store in the Oxmoor Center.

On Saturday, a message on the store's website read, "We're sad to say that all The Limited stores nationwide have officially closed their doors. But this isn't goodbye." The website will still be up and running and will continue to ship nationwide, the company said.

Two decades ago, The Limited was successful and operated more than 750 stores across the country. The Limited brand fell on hard times in the mid-2000's.

About 4,000 jobs, including both seasonal and temporary work, would be lost with the closure of the 250 stores.

The store is among a long list of brick-and-mortar retailers that once thrived in malls and strip shopping centers but are now suffering at the hands of digital commerce giants like Amazon and fashion stores such as H&M and Forever 21.

Macy's also brought bad news to shoppers by saying it's closing 68 stores, including one here in WAVE Country. Sears said150 more Kmart and Sears locations are shutting down.

