Dreidel Dash celebrates community and fitness

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Runners braved subfreezing temperatures to dash, run, and walk their way into the new year.

KentuckyOne Health and the Jewish Community Center partnered for the 2nd Annual Dreidel Dash.

People of all faiths and fitness levels to Sunday's event which featured a 5K race, a DJ, and a live dreidel with arms and legs.

"We are very excited to bring back this race for a second year," Tara Stone, The J Wellness and Membership Experience Director, said. "It was such a hit last year that we worked hard to make sure it came back for an even bigger second year."

Participants were encouraged to bring canned goods for the Jewish Family & Children's Services Pantry.

After the race, the community was invited to a party where they played dreidel and other games, sampled savory and sweet treats like latkes and donuts, and welcomed the New Year in a fit and fun way.

