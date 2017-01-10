AAA honors 5 law enforcement departments in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Five local law enforcement departments received AAA’s Community Traffic Safety Awards for their traffic safety efforts on Tuesday.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office was honored with the Bronze award. The department excels in making the community safer and is viewed as a commendable leader, the press release states.

Four other departments in WAVE Country were awarded for their work. The Anchorage Police, Heritage Creek Police, Louisville Metro Police and Kentucky State Police, Post 4 in Elizabethtown were those awarded with silver awards.

“We are honored to recognize these local departments for their efforts in the Community Traffic Safety Program,” said J.J. Miller, AAA East Central Safety Advisor. “Each organization has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make their community a safer place for motorists and residents.”

The departments honored on Tuesday were among hundreds nationwide that participated in the Community Traffic Safety Program recognized by AAA East Central.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.