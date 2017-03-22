5 families displaced following Lyndon apartment fire

The fire was reported in the 10200 block of Isabel Drive, in the Slate Run apartments, around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Five families were displaced after a fire started inside a Lyndon apartment.



The fire was reported in the 10200 block of Isabel Drive, in the Slate Run apartments, around 7:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to MetroSafe.

When firefighters arrived they reported heavy smoke and fire coming from the building.



MetroSafe said one person was injured and was treated at the scene.

The Red Cross will assist the families who were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

