UK fan has Cats in NCAA final and 47 of 48 picks correct

Excitement is building as the Wolfpack of Crawford County High School prepares to play in the basketball state championship this weekend. The team will take on Frankton High School at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Indiana 2A State Championship.More >>
Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was the first line of duty death in the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
The NCAA has rejected claims that UofL coach Rick Pitino did everything he could to prevent the sex scandal that rocked the university's high-profile basketball program in 2015.More >>
A Nelson County man is getting some national attention going into Thursday night's NCAA tournament games. That's because he's on top of the Yahoo Sports leader board with a perfect Sweet 16 and only one missed game in the first round.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
