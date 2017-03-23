2 apartment complexes will be added to UofL Housing

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville Housing will now manage Cardinal Towne and University Pointe.



The official transfer of management will start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.



American Campus Communities will continue to own the properties but with the University managing the buildings there will be changes.



“It's a community here we got restaurants we got the apartments upstairs,” J Alexander said.



Alexander is not a student at UofL but owns a barber shop right behind Cardinal Towne where he lives.



“I wanted to be amongst the students and be amongst the people so that's why I wanted to move here,” Alexander said.

In and out of the shop students greet Alexander. With the University taking over management of both apartments the school says priority on housing application will be given to students.



“It should be the same hopefully rent goes down, but I don't think there is going to be too much change,” Justice Smalley said.



For students like Smalley there is no talk of rent reduction but there will now be RA's in the apartments.



About 1,000 beds will be added to ULH management and most of the new responsibilities will be done by existing staff.



American Campus Communities, the owner of the apartments, has identified about $900,000 of savings in staff and marketing that they will refund to the University.

For nonstudents, like Alexander, they can still apply for housing and Alexander did, so now he waits.



“Hopefully it goes well because I have a business on campus but if not I'll have to do what I have to do to relocate,” Alexander said.



The agreement between American Campus Communities and University of Louisville Housing is for one year, but there are four, one-year renewals built into the deal that is set to start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.



