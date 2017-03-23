2 apartment complexes will be added to UofL Housing

The official transfer of management will start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.More >>
The official transfer of management will start at the beginning of the 2017/2018 school year.More >>
A Nelson County man is getting some national attention going into Thursday night's NCAA tournament games. That's because he's on top of the Yahoo Sports leader board with a perfect Sweet 16 and only one missed game in the first round.More >>
A Nelson County man is getting some national attention going into Thursday night's NCAA tournament games. That's because he's on top of the Yahoo Sports leader board with a perfect Sweet 16 and only one missed game in the first round.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Why did Cracker Barrel fire Brad's wife? It's really no one's business, other than Brad's and his wife's, but that hasn't stopped people around the world from demanding answers after a Harrison County, IN, man publicly asked the restaurant chain why his wife Nanette was let go from her job at the Cracker Barrel in Corydon.More >>
Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was the first line of duty death in the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
Officer Peter Grignon, 27, was the first line of duty death in the Louisville Metro Police Department.More >>
Excitement is building as the Wolfpack of Crawford County High School prepares to play in the basketball state championship this weekend. The team will take on Frankton High School at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Indiana 2A State Championship.More >>
Excitement is building as the Wolfpack of Crawford County High School prepares to play in the basketball state championship this weekend. The team will take on Frankton High School at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the Indiana 2A State Championship.More >>