Crews battle big flames at RV lot in Clarksville

Crews are responding to a fire on Marriott Drive in Clarksville. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ William Joy)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Fire crews have responded to a large fire on a RV lot in Clarksville, Indiana.

The fire is on Marriott Drive, according to Clark Central Command. It was reported that the fire was at the Clarion Hotel, but officials for the hotel said the hotel is not on fire.

The fire is across the street from the hotel, at the Campers Inn RV. Jeffersonville Fire is at the scene.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

WAVE 3 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.