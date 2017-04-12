1 person struck, killed on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shively Police and Louisville Metro Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck and killed by a vehicle in Shively.

The call came in just after 9 Wednesday evening.

The scene is near Dixie Highway and Ralph Ave.

Many details weren't immediately available, but we do know that the driver of the vehicle did stop at the scene. It's unclear if the driver is injured.

WAVE 3 News has a crew headed to the scene and will update this page once more information becomes available.

