Identity of woman killed in apartment fire released

The fire started shortly after noon, Hillis died a few hours later. (Source: WAVE 3 News file)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The identity of a woman killed in an apartment fire has been released.

Deputy Coroner Eddie Robinson said Rose Hillis, 56, died from burns she got when her apartment caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started shortly after noon on Dartmouth Drive. Robinson said she died at University Hospital's Burn Unit shortly before 5 p.m.

Hillis sustained burns over 80% of her body.

