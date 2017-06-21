Suspect in May shooting arrested, arraigned

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man wanted in connection with a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood that wounded one person and narrowly missed a second has been arrested.

>> MUGSHOTS: June 2017 Roundup

Louisville Metro Police took Marquel Payne, 20, of Louisville, into custody on June 20. He is charged with attempted murder and wanton endangerment.

The shooting Payne is charged with happened May 19 at 39th and Herman Streets. Detectives said the victim was driving on 39th Street when Payne fired multiple times at his car with a handgun.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Hundreds of stolen items recovered from southern IN home

+ Fire rips through apartment building in southwest Louisville

+ University of the Cumberlands student-athlete shot, killed in NC

The man driving the car was wounded. His wife, who was in the passenger seat, was not injured.

A not guilty plea was entered during Payne's arraignment. He was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond. Payne will be back in court June 30.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.