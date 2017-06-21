Shepherdsville man identified as victim of Oldham Co. crash - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Shepherdsville man identified as victim of Oldham Co. crash

By Joey Brown, Digital Content Manager
The accident happened about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The accident happened about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - A 31-year-old Shepherdsville man was killed Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Oldham County.

The Oldham County Police Department said Francisco Morales was traveling south on Interstate 71 about 7:13 p.m. Tuesday when, for unknown reasons, his vehicle went into the median and hit several trees.

Morales was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No one else was inside the vehicle and no other cars were involved in the crash.

Police are still investigating.

