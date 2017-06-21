Grand jury clears David Yates in alleged assault case

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has decided not to indict the president of the Louisville Metro Council for assault.

After listening to and reviewing testimony, the grand jury returned a No True Bill on the charge against David Yates.

The alleged assault happened Nov. 12, 2016 at the University of Louisville football game against Wake Forest at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. Todd Lewis, Yates attorney, said the person involved is a serial domestic abuser who was stalking Yates' girlfriend.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Real Time Crime Center helps police trace gun to convicted felon

+ Shepherdsville man identified as victim of Oldham Co. crash

+ Police: Auto theft suspect later robbed his victim's business

According to Lewis, the man, whom Yates' girlfriend had not seen a couple of years, came up behind her at an earlier game and accosted her from behind. When the same man showed up at the Wake Forest game with a group of friends and got aggressive, Lewis said Yates and his girlfriend decided to leave early, but were met at the bottom of the stairs by the man. Lewis said the fight began when the man threw something at Yates and the woman, and Yates defended the couple.

Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, said the man reported the incident to police and the department's Public integrity Unit conducted an investigation.

Lewis said he believed the matter was closed and was surprised to learn it had been presented to the grand jury. Lewis also said he was not notified of the grand jury presentation.

To avoid a potential conflict of interest, Terry Geohagan from Nelson County was brought in to serve as a special prosecutor for the case.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.