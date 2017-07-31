ACLU sues Bevin over social media blocking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- The ACLU of Kentucky has filed a federal lawsuit over Governor Matt Bevin's blocking of users on Facebook and Twitter.

The suit calls it a violation of the First Amendment and names two plaintiffs blocked by Bevin on social media.

Bevin often posts videos on Facebook and news and other statements on his official Twitter account. The ACLU says more than 600 people have been blocked.

Amanda Stamper, Bevin's director of communications, said the blocking doesn't violate free speech and involves users who post "obscene and abusive language or images, or repeated off-topic comments and spam."

