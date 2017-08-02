Officials: Fire at Cherokee Triangle apartment caused by lightning strike

Fireifghters were called to the 2000 block of Cherokee Parkway at 2:10 p.m. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A lightning strike brought Louisville firefighters to an apartment building the Cherokee Triangle.

The alarm was sounded at 2:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Cherokee Parkway. The Louisville Fire Division said that on arrival officials found smoke rising out of a four-story, multi-unit apartment building.

The source of the fire was traced back to the attic. The unit below that area sustained minor water damage, and the unit closest to the fire was damaged by smoke.

Most of the reported 50 residents in the apartment were not home during the fire, but around 20 were helped to safety, according to a report from the Louisville Fire Division. Only two of the building's 18 individual apartments are vacant.

Fire officials said that all of the building's residents will be allowed back into their apartments by Wednesday evening.

No injuries have been reported.

