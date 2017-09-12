Councilwoman Vicki Welch not seeking re-election

LOUISVILLE, KY - Louisville Metro councilwoman Vicki Aubrey Welch will not seek re-election.

Welch confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Tuesday that she will be retiring at the end of her term in January 2019. Welch represents District 13, which consists of Fairdale, Auburndale, and parts of Okolona.

Welch first retired in 2010 after 34 years of working as a nurse. During her tenure on Metro Council, she remained involved in issues important to health and wellness, including working closely with the health department and Healthy Hometown board. She was also involved in the last smoking ban revision, expanding it to including e-cigarettes and hookah.

Welch told WAVE 3 News that she is endorsing former LMPD Major Mark Fox to fill the soon-to-be vacant council position in District 13. She said Fox, who is also her neighbor, approached her several years ago with interest in a Metro Council run. She has known him for over 20 years, and believes he is a "fine, upstanding citizen."

Welch said she's hoping to have grandchildren soon, and wants the freedom to spend time with them. After her retirement, Welch said she will still be "out and about," and plans to remain involved in the community at her own pace.

She served three terms on Metro Council.

