Oldham County officials issue phone scam warning

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY (WAVE) - The Oldham County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning to residents in regards to a phone scam.

Police said that many residents have received calls from an individual claiming to be Deputy Green with the Oldham County Sheriff's Office.

During the calls, the scammers falsely claimed the victims had an outstanding arrest warrant for failing to attend jury duty.

The callers then told victims that in order to have the warrant "recalled," they must purchase four prepaid gift cards at $500.00 each from a local Kroger or Rite Aid store, according to police.

Police said scammers then asked victims to read the pay numbers on the back of the cards in order to collect the money.

The Oldham County Sheriff's Office announced on Facebook Friday that these calls are a scam, and neither they or any other law enforcement will call by phone to ask for money to be transferred. That includes the IRS.

Anyone who has received a call from these individuals, or has more information regarding the phone scams, should contact the Oldham County Sheriff's Office or Oldham County Central Dispatch at (502) 222-0111.

