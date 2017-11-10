Progress made, fines demanded for code violations at rundown apartments

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighborhood residents complain the Arcadia Apartments near Churchill Downs in Louisville have been in a state of disrepair for years.

In the summer, the city cited the owners for 92 code violations.

Friday, the owners were back before the Metro Code Enforcement Board saying progress has been made.

Board members reviewed code violations involving 71 Arcadia units. The violations included hundreds of problems ranging from peeling paint to dangerous trees.

"There's over 570 things here," Arcadia spokesman Todd Clark said. "We are working on all, I mean we're getting to them as quickly as we can."

But repairs and renovations have not been moving quickly enough to satisfy critics who have lost patience.

"The people that live around his properties suffer because of his properties. The people who live in his properties suffer because of his properties" District 6 Metro Councilman David James said. "And just because he said he's going to get financing, that's what he said last year. That's what he said the year before that, and the year before. Our community deserves better than that."

Only two of the 71 cases resulted in fines totaling $800.

The Code Enforcement Board removed two cases from the docket because the owner had obtained building permits.

Three cases were dismissed. And 41 cases were conditionally discharged, which means total compliance had been met and the fine was waived.

The remaining 23 cases were delayed in their judgment. The hearing officer noted that progress was made on these cases but there was not yet total compliance.

These cases will come back to the Board on Jan. 12. If total compliance is not made by that date, the fines will be imposed.

