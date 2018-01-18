Free chicken drawing part of grand opening for new Cane's location

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville's sixth Raising Cane's restaurant is set to open soon, and you could win free chicken by attending the grand opening.

The new restaurant, located at 1905 S Hurstborne Parkway, will kick off its grand opening ceremony at 9 a.m. on January 23.

In the first half hour, the restaurant will accept entries for their "Lucky 20" drawing, according to a release. The 20 customers chosen will receive free Cane's for a year.

In addition to the drawing, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers will receive a free Cane's t-shirt and a voucher for a free Box Combo. For both contests, participants must be ages 13 or older to win, according to the release.

After the grand opening, the restaurant will be open every day from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Cane's location in Jeffersontown will be the 14th in Kentucky and the 367th overall.

