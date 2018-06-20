Pedestrian killed in crash involving Oaks-bound buses identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A pedestrian killed in a crash involving Kentucky Oaks-bound buses has been officially identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said James Oberacker, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 2700 block of 7th Street Road. He died of multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash happened on the morning of May 4. Lt. Col Josh Myers of the Shively Police Department Myers explained that a blue car was traveling northbound on 7th Street while the other vehicles were southbound.

Myers said a Miller Transportation bus swerved to avoid the blue vehicle, after the blue vehicle swerved to hit another vehicle waiting to make a turn, and hit Oberacker. who was on the sidewalk at the time. Witnesses explained that the Oberacker had just left the Stop and Save Food Mart after getting cash and something to drink when the collision happened.

The blue car involved hit a utility pole and swiped two other vehicles and a small coach. The driver was extricated from the vehicle taken to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment, Myers said. No injuries were reported among the passengers on either bus.

Oberacker lived in the area of the crash, according to the coroner’s office.

