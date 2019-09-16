Victim of Cherokee Park shooting identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after being found shot in Cherokee Park has been released.
Kyle Lentz, 20, of Mt. Washington, died at 1:53 p.m. Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
Lentz was found at Big Rock in the park around 10:35 p.m. Saturday.
Louisville Metro police have arrested Kalvin Bezy, 18, in the death of Lentz.
Bezy is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.
