Victim of Cherokee Park shooting identified
Kyle Lentz, 20, of Mt. Washington, died at 1:53 p.m. Sept. 15 at University of Louisville Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds. HE was shot Sept. 14 near Big Rock in Cherokee Park. (Source: James Dobson, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway | September 16, 2019 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated September 16 at 9:42 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a man who died after being found shot in Cherokee Park has been released.

Kyle Lentz, 20, of Mt. Washington, died at 1:53 p.m. Sunday at University of Louisville Hospital from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Lentz was found at Big Rock in the park around 10:35 p.m. Saturday.

Louisville Metro police have arrested Kalvin Bezy, 18, in the death of Lentz.

Bezy is charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.

