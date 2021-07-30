Support Local Businesses
NC man accused of murdering man in Jeffersonville, dumping body

Christopher Tandy, 41, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Jeffersonville...
Christopher Tandy, 41, was arrested and charged with the murder of a man in Jeffersonville after he was found in Ashville.(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A North Carolina man is being held in custody while waiting to be extradited back to Clark County in connection with the murder of a Wisconsin man in Jeffersonville last week.

Jeffersonville Police Department investigators said Rodrick Wallace of Wisconsin was shot multiple times in the head after his body was dumped near the side of a road. Wallace was found dead on the side of Edgewood Way near the Oak Park subdivision on July 23.

Jeffersonville detectives later found evidence that 41-year-old Christopher Tandy from Asheville, N.C., may have shot Wallace inside a car during some sort of altercation. Tandy was arrested and charged with murder after he was found in Asheville.

Next week, more details about the case will be released.

