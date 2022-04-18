Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Advertisement

UofL Finally Set to Face Archrival Kentucky

Ben Bianco takes batting practice
Ben Bianco takes batting practice(Kendrick Haskins)
By Kendrick Haskins
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville at University of Kentucky baseball game was originally scheduled to be played on April 5th in Lexington, but was postponed due to weather. On Tuesday the two will meet at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The balls pinged off the bats on a chilly April afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium as the Cards prepare for their first meeting of the season with arch rival Kentucky. “I call it the water cooler game, because if you haven’t been following baseball, once your school’s playing this is a game you want to see how they do,” said Dan McDonnell.

UofL has won four of the last five meetings against the Cats, but as much as they want to beat their rival, they try to keep things in perspective. “This game, granted we are playing Kentucky, but it’s just the game of baseball at the end of the day. So, we just got to play our game, stick to what we can do, and just trust the process,” said UofL senior Cameron Masterman. “This is one of those I guess you can get too high for, but try to keep an even keel, and stick to the process,” commented fellow senior Ben Bianco.

A huge difference in this year’s game as opposed to the last couple of seasons, there will be fans in this seats. Because of Covid, the stands have not been full the past two seasons, but that won’t be the case on Tuesday. “The home crowd is great. Our home fan base at Jim Patterson has been great this year even in some tough weather conditions,” said McDonnell. “Playing in front of your fans is always fun, and Jimmy Patt always brings the excitement,” said Bianco.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drivers on I-264, the Watterson Expressway, saw the man leap from the Breckinridge Lane...
Man dead after jumping from overpass onto Watterson Expressway
KPTV image
ISP: Child found dead in Washington County woods; death investigation underway
Ambulance Light
Woman who died after Friday night crash identified
File photo of police tape.
Several people injured, taken to hospitals after Shelby County crash
A woman's body was found on South Birchwood on Monday afternoon by Louisville Metro Police...
Woman found dead in Crescent Hill; LMPD investigating

Latest News

Hall of Famer Danny Manning joins the UofL men's basketball coaching staff
Former Kansas star Manning joins Kenny Payne’s UofL coaching staff
UofL asking for public input in athletic director search
It was Chris Mack's coaching debut with the Cardinals.
Former Card Williamson transfers to SMU
Dontaie Allen picks WKU
Dontaie Allen transfers to WKU