UofL Finally Set to Face Archrival Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville at University of Kentucky baseball game was originally scheduled to be played on April 5th in Lexington, but was postponed due to weather. On Tuesday the two will meet at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The balls pinged off the bats on a chilly April afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium as the Cards prepare for their first meeting of the season with arch rival Kentucky. “I call it the water cooler game, because if you haven’t been following baseball, once your school’s playing this is a game you want to see how they do,” said Dan McDonnell.

UofL has won four of the last five meetings against the Cats, but as much as they want to beat their rival, they try to keep things in perspective. “This game, granted we are playing Kentucky, but it’s just the game of baseball at the end of the day. So, we just got to play our game, stick to what we can do, and just trust the process,” said UofL senior Cameron Masterman. “This is one of those I guess you can get too high for, but try to keep an even keel, and stick to the process,” commented fellow senior Ben Bianco.

A huge difference in this year’s game as opposed to the last couple of seasons, there will be fans in this seats. Because of Covid, the stands have not been full the past two seasons, but that won’t be the case on Tuesday. “The home crowd is great. Our home fan base at Jim Patterson has been great this year even in some tough weather conditions,” said McDonnell. “Playing in front of your fans is always fun, and Jimmy Patt always brings the excitement,” said Bianco.

