Gas station shooting victim says order to close store is 'too little too late'

The shooting too place at this BP station at Hancock and Broadway (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A video WAVE 3 News received Sunday shows a man one month after he was shot. In it, he is free-styling, kind of a warning about tough times and who you trust.

The man, who only wanted to go by Scott, is lucky. He took a shot to the neck. But his story is now a part of a larger one which takes place at the BP gas station on Broadway and Hancock, a place one Louisville Metro Police Department officer had a special name for.

"As I call it," Officer Shaun Sargent said during a Code Enforcement hearing, "it's one of the armpits of my beat."

Sargent spoke about constant sirens and 1,300 runs.

Louisville Metro Government is now trying to shut down the gas station based on its public nuisance ordinance. The gas station plans to appeal that order while blaming things on the homeless population instead. But to Scott, the city's order is too little too late. Community Activist Christopher 2X said the close call spooked Scott.

"He felt that his life could be in jeopardy because he was a witness to this shooting," 2X said.

The clerk accused of shooting Scott is now at home, with an ankle bracelet and on watch. He is charged with assault.

The gas station's surveillance video of the shooting hasn't been released, so we'll have to wait to see exactly what happened to prompt a clerk to shoot a guy who says he was only there to buy something. In the meantime Scott wanted to give a shoutout to those who he says have gotten him through almost losing his life.

"I can't say it no more, no less, how many times I want to say thank ya'll for your well wishes," Scott said.

